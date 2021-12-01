Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,537 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,980,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

