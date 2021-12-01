Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.