Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 369 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 119,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

