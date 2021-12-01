Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $11,166,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $812.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $797.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $807.02.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,748 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

