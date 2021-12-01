Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 67,578 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.