Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ResMed by 1,302.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,446 shares of company stock worth $11,660,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $254.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

