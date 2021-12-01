Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,006,000 after acquiring an additional 374,947 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 29.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,103,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,982,000 after buying an additional 706,742 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKR opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,540,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,489,706. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

