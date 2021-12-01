Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $276.74

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 276.74 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 284.50 ($3.72). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 281.90 ($3.68), with a volume of 28,738,166 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.19) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 329 ($4.30).

The company has a market cap of £16.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 285.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 276.74.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,290.80 ($2,992.94). Also, insider George Lewis acquired 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £3,346.60 ($4,372.35).

Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

