Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 70,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.85. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.