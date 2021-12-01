Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $122.00 and last traded at $122.00. 30 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.91.

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other. The Fibers segment manufactures botanic cellulose fibers and markets them under the brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING. The Lenzing Tenchnik segment operates in the field of mechanical and plant engineering and offers engineering services.

