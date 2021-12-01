Lev Mizikovsky Purchases 4,228 Shares of Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 4,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,375.20 ($10,268.00).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 32,609 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,870.60 ($79,193.29).

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 39,004 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,613.60 ($94,724.00).

On Monday, November 8th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 124,842 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.54 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$441,940.68 ($315,671.91).

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 6,154 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,923.60 ($14,945.43).

On Tuesday, October 5th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 20,000 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.56 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of A$71,200.00 ($50,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Advance NanoTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

