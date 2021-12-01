Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Li Auto updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 2.22.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
