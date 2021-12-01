Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Li Auto updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth $189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 74,381 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.