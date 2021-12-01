LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Gap Down to $16.00

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.00, but opened at $15.46. LianBio shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 756 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIAN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LianBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

