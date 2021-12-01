Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 140,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 206,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

LGDTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

