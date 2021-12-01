Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin Buys 11,057 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 11,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $76,182.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $434.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

PSTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.