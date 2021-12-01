Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LTH stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,875. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $23.37.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

