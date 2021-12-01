LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) versus Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Head-To-Head Survey

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LightInTheBox and Dingdong (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60

Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LightInTheBox and Dingdong (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.39 $13.32 million $0.13 10.54 Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 2.96 -$484.89 million N/A N/A

LightInTheBox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 3.19% 28.40% 9.79% Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LightInTheBox beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.