Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Up to $22.67

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.67, but opened at $23.91. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 727 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.
