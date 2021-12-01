Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Gap Up to $22.67

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.67, but opened at $23.91. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 727 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.