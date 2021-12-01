Lisa G. Iglesias Acquires 8,300 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $125,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMBC opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $691.78 million, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 84.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 108.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 59,651 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $911,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.