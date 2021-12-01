Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.820-$2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $518 million-$532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.07 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.82-2.98 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $6.29 on Wednesday, hitting $304.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $232.15 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $687,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $12,847,617. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

