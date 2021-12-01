Livenodes Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00056157 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000725 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

Livenodes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

