Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $106.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBLCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

LBLCF stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.