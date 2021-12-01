L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Update

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 233.0 days.

LCCTF stock remained flat at $$3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. L’Occitane International has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Get L'Occitane International alerts:

L’Occitane International Company Profile

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.