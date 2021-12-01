Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.21. 6,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

