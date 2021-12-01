Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

LZAGY stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

