Loopring [NEO] Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, IDAX and DragonEX. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00065352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00095354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.50 or 0.08066256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,908.17 or 0.96909764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021707 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

