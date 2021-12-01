L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.83.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

