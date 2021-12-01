Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of ASTE opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

