Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $577,000 Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in City were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of City in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of City by 13.2% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of City by 35.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of City by 106,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHCO stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. City Holding has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%. On average, analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.95%.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

