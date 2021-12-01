Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RadNet were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RadNet by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 150,711 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,028,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.