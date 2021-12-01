Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.