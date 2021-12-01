Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $454.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.31 and a 200-day moving average of $395.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

