Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter Sells 553 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $22,977.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Agnes Wilderotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40.

LYFT stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,126,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,577. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 145.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,992 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth $2,089,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.