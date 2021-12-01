M. Kraus & Co Acquires 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $24,697,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,156.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,507.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,419.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,415.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

