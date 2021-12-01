M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.29 and last traded at $54.29. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTHRF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of M3 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of M3 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99.

M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Portal, Evidence Solutions, Overseas, Clinical Platform, and Others. The Medical Portal segment provides the medical-related marketing support and research services. The Evidence Solutions segment includes clinical research support business, medical clinical trials management, and management support business.

