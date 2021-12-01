MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.65 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.