Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAGE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480. Magellan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.