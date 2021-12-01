Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAGE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480. Magellan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

