MahaDAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $349,383.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00005932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $349,383.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00071496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.37 or 0.07962387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.46 or 1.00086346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021237 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,993,817 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.