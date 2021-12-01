Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the October 31st total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 832.2 days.

OTCMKTS MLRYY remained flat at $$17.14 during trading on Wednesday. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Mail.ru Group has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Mail.ru Group Company Profile

Mail.ru Group Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

