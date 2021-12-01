ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of ManTech International worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.46. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

