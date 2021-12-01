Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Holdings Trimmed by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.09% of Marathon Digital worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 557.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

MARA opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -94.57 and a beta of 4.66.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.