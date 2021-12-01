Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.03 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.11.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 48,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion and a PE ratio of 44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 87,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

