Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Down to $45.94

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.94, but opened at $45.01. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 5,284 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after buying an additional 2,992,196 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,543,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,067,000 after buying an additional 523,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after buying an additional 498,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,377,000 after buying an additional 700,552 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

