MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

HZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 191,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $54.06. 2,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

