MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in MarketAxess by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 123,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKTX opened at $352.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.93 and a 200-day moving average of $438.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.50 and a 12-month high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

