Marlowe (LON:MRL) PT Raised to GBX 1,026 at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 951 ($12.42) to GBX 1,026 ($13.40) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marlowe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 848.40 ($11.08).

LON MRL opened at GBX 929.50 ($12.14) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 903.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 844.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market cap of £768.14 million and a P/E ratio of -299.84. Marlowe has a 12-month low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 974 ($12.73).

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

