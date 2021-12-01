Marlowe (LON:MRL) PT Raised to GBX 1,026 at Peel Hunt

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 951 ($12.42) to GBX 1,026 ($13.40) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marlowe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 848.40 ($11.08).

LON MRL opened at GBX 929.50 ($12.14) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 903.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 844.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market cap of £768.14 million and a P/E ratio of -299.84. Marlowe has a 12-month low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 974 ($12.73).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

