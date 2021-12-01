Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 68.2% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 15.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Shares of MAR opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.43. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

