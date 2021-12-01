Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of Fuel Tech worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 million, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 5.65. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

