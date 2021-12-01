Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $3,691,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $2,281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 47.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 82,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CODX shares. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $278.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

