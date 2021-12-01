Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,616 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 257,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.11. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

